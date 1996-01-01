A scientist injects 150 mg 150 \text{ mg} of a substance into a test subject. Each hour, 8 % 8\% of the substance is removed from the body. Let s n s_n be the amount of substance remaining after n n hours, where s 0 = 150 mg s_0 = 150 \text{ mg} . What is the recurrence relation for the sequence s n s_n ?