Given that f ( − 1 ) = − 1 f\left(-1\right)=-1 , f ′ ( − 1 ) = − 2 f^{\prime}\left(-1\right)=-2 , g ( − 1 ) = − 1 g\left(-1\right)=-1 , and g ′ ( − 1 ) = 5 g^{\prime}\left(-1\right)=5 , find the derivative of 2 f ( x ) 3 g ( x ) − 1 \frac{2f\left(x\right)}{3g\left(x\right)-1} at x = − 1 x=−1 .