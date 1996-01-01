Given the function f ( x ) = cos x f(x) = \cos x , it is often approximated near 0 0 by the quadratic expression f ( x ) ≈ 1 − x 2 2 f(x) \approx 1-\frac{x^2}{2} . Using this approximation, estimate the value of f ( 0.15 ) f(0.15) , rounded to 2 2 decimal places. Then, determine an upper bound on the error of this approximation. Express the upper bound in scientific notation, rounded to 2 2 decimal places.