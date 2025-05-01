The gravitational force for large distances from the surface of Earth is given by F ( x ) = G M m ( x + R ) 2 F(x)=\frac{GMm}{(x+R)^2} , where m m is the mass of the object in the gravitational field (in kilograms), and x x is the distance above the surface of the Earth (in meters). Calculate the work needed to send a probe of mass 1200 1200 kg \text{kg} to a height of 3200 3200 km \text{km} above Earth's surface. Use G = 6.7 × 10 − 11 Nm 2 /kg 2 G=6.7\times10^{-11}\text{ Nm}^2\text{/kg}^2 , M = 6 × 10 24 kg M=6\times10^{24}\text{ kg} , and R = 6.378 × 10 6 m R=6.378\times10^6\text{ m} .