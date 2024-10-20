A golfer aims to hit a golf ball to achieve the greatest horizontal range. The range R R of the golf ball can be calculated using the formula R = v 0 2 g sin ⁡ 2 θ R=\frac{v_0^2}{g}\sin2\theta , where v 0 v_0 is the initial speed of the golf ball, g g is the acceleration due to gravity, and θ \theta is the launch angle above the horizontal. What is the optimal angle θ \theta for achieving the maximum range?