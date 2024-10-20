The graph of ﻿ f f f﻿ is rising wherever ﻿ f ′ < 0 f^{\prime}{\lt0} f′<0﻿ and falling wherever ﻿ f ′ > 0 f^{\prime}>{0} f′>0﻿. The graph of ﻿ f f f﻿ has a local maximum where the sign of ﻿ f ′ f^{\prime} f′﻿ changes from negative to positive and has a local minimum where the sign of ﻿ f ′ f^{\prime} f′﻿ changes from positive to negative.