The graph of  f f f is rising wherever  f ′ < 0 f^{\prime}{\lt0} f′<0 and falling wherever  f ′ > 0 f^{\prime}>{0} f′>0. The graph of  f f f has a local maximum where the sign of  f ′ f^{\prime} f′ changes from negative to positive and has a local minimum where the sign of  f ′ f^{\prime} f′ changes from positive to negative.