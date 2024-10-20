If ﻿ a + 3 b 2 − 2 c 3 = 3 a+3b^2-2c^3=3 a+3b2−2c3=3﻿, d a d t = − 1 \frac{da}{dt}=-1 , and d b d t = 4 \frac{db}{dt}=4 , find d c d t \frac{dc}{dt} when a = 2 a = 2 and b = 1 b = 1 .