Suppose the Maclaurin series for g ( x ) g(x) is ∑ n = 0 ∞ b n x n \displaystyle \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} b_n x^n , converging for ∣ x ∣ < 2 |x| < 2 . What is the Maclaurin series for g ( 3 x ) g(3x) and for which values of x x does it converge?