The daily outflow of the Snake River in June ( 30 30 days) is given by r ( t ) = 0.12 t 2 + 29.80 t + 650.25 r(t) = 0.12 t^2 + 29.80 t + 650.25 , with discharge in millions of cubic feet per day and t = 0 t = 0 at the start of June. The river drains from Lake Cascade, which holds 0.58 mi 3 0.58~\text{mi}^3 of water. What percentage of Lake Cascade's volume passes through the Snake River in June? Round your answer to 2 2 decimal places.