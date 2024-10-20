A bead slides without friction along a wire, described by the equation y ( t ) = 3 cos ⁡ ( 3 π t ) y(t)=3\cos(3\pi t) , where y y is in centimeters and t t is in seconds. If the motion is observed for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2 0 \leq t \leq 2 seconds, find the bead's maximum speed, the times when it achieves this speed, its position at those times, and the magnitude of its acceleration at those times.