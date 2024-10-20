Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bead slides without friction along a wire, described by the equation , where is in centimeters and is in seconds. If the motion is observed for seconds, find the bead's maximum speed, the times when it achieves this speed, its position at those times, and the magnitude of its acceleration at those times.
A bead slides without friction along a wire, described by the equation , where is in centimeters and is in seconds. If the motion is observed for seconds, find the bead's maximum speed, the times when it achieves this speed, its position at those times, and the magnitude of its acceleration at those times.