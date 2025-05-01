A chemical reaction consumes a reactant at a rate (in mg/min \text{mg/min} ) given by Q ′ ( t ) = 7 t 1 4 Q^{\prime}(t)=7t^{\frac14} for 0 ≤ t ≤ 16 0 \leq t \leq 16 , where t t is in minutes. Find a function Q ( t ) Q(t) that gives the total amount of reactant consumed over this interval.