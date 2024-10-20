A bead moves along a wire-shaped curve given by the equation y = 0.5 x 2 y = 0.5x^2 . The bead's horizontal position changes at a steady rate of 3 m/s 3\text{ m/s} . Calculate the rate at which the inclination angle γ \gamma of the bead's trajectory with the positive vertical axis changes when the bead is 4 4 meters away from the origin in the horizontal direction.