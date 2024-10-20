Table of contents
Related Rates
Related Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
A bead moves along a wire-shaped curve given by the equation . The bead's horizontal position changes at a steady rate of . Calculate the rate at which the inclination angle of the bead's trajectory with the positive vertical axis changes when the bead is meters away from the origin in the horizontal direction.
