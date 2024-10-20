In comparing the growth rates of the functions ﻿ y = 5 x 2 3 y=5x^{\frac23} y=5x32​﻿ and ﻿ y = 4 x 1 8 y=4x^{\frac18} y=4x81​﻿ for large values of ﻿ x x x﻿, which function grows faster?