Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Related Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine that you find yourself standing in front of a large billboard. The bottom and top edges of the billboard are located and above your eye level, respectively. As you walk directly away from where the billboard is mounted at a speed of , you continually have the billboard in your line of vision. Determine how quickly the subtended angle by the billboard from your eyes is changing when you are located away from where the billboard is mounted. Assume the ground you are walking on is flat.
