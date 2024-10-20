Imagine that you find yourself standing in front of a large billboard. The bottom and top edges of the billboard are located 5 5 and 15 ft 15~\text{ft} above your eye level, respectively. As you walk directly away from where the billboard is mounted at a speed of 4 ft/s 4~\text{ft/s} , you continually have the billboard in your line of vision. Determine how quickly the subtended angle θ \theta by the billboard from your eyes is changing when you are located 25 ft 25~\text{ft} away from where the billboard is mounted. Assume the ground you are walking on is flat.