Consider the function g ( x ) = 2 x 2 − 5 x + 1 g\left(x\right)=2x^2-5x+1 . By the Intermediate Value Theorem, it can be shown that the equation g ( x ) = 2 g(x) = 2 has a solution in the interval [ 2 , 3 ] \left\lbrack2,3\right\rbrack . Use Newton's method to find the solution in this interval. Approximate your answer to three decimal places.