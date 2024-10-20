A person is standing 30 m 30~\text{m} away from a lighthouse. A balloon is released from the base of the lighthouse and is moving upwards at a rate of 4 m/s 4~\text{m/s} . If the person's eye level is at the same height as the base of the lighthouse, what is the rate of change of the angle of elevation of the balloon when it is located 15 m 15~\text{m} above the base of the lighthouse?