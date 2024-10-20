Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A university is planning to build a new trapezoidal parking lot adjacent to an existing building using the building as one of the parking lot's sides. The university has of fencing material. To maximize the parking area, what should be the dimensions and ? Round the answer to two decimal places if necessary.
A university is planning to build a new trapezoidal parking lot adjacent to an existing building using the building as one of the parking lot's sides. The university has of fencing material. To maximize the parking area, what should be the dimensions and ? Round the answer to two decimal places if necessary.