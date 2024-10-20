The average cost to produce a unit is highest near the production level of ﻿ 0 0 0﻿ units, and it sharply decreases with an increase in the number of units produced in a lot until it stabilizes at around $ 40 /unit \$40\text{/unit} .

The marginal cost function is negative for a lot size of ﻿ 0 0 0﻿ to about ﻿ 613 613 613﻿ units and positive for a lot size greater than ﻿ 613 613 613﻿ units. This means that the total production cost initially decreases but increases for a lot size of at least about ﻿ 613 613 613﻿ units.