A box with a square base has a side length s s and height h h . Its total surface area is given by A = 2 s 2 + 4 s h A=2s^2+4sh . If the surface area A A remains constant, how is the rate of change of the side length d s d t \frac{ds}{dt} related to the rate of change of the height d h d t \frac{dh}{dt} ?