Use Newton’s method to find all roots of ﻿ f ( x ) = cos ⁡ ( x ) − x 2 + x f\left(x\right)=\cos\left(x\right)-x^2+x f(x)=cos(x)−x2+x﻿, by first using analysis or graphing to choose good starting values. (Hint: One root lies between − 1 -1 and 0 0 and another between 1 1 and 2 2 .)