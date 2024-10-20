A projectile is launched vertically upwards and its height above the ground after ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds is given by the function ﻿ h ( t ) = 50 t − 5 t 2 h(t) = 50t - 5t^2 h(t)=50t−5t2﻿, where ﻿ 0 ≤ t < 10 0\le t<10 0≤t<10﻿. At what time is the projectile at its maximum height?