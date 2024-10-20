The weight of a growing kitten at t t weeks is described by the function W ( t ) = 8.4 1 + 2 e − 1.2 t W(t)=\frac{8.4}{1+2e^{-1.2t}} , where W W is in kilograms. Calculate W ′ ( 2 ) W^{\prime}(2) and describe the meaning of this value.