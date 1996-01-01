Find how many terms of the series ∑ k = 1 ∞ 1 ( 3 k + 2 ) 4 \displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{(3k + 2)^4} must be added together so that the estimated sum differs from the exact value by less than 2 × 10 − 5 2 \times 10^{-5} .