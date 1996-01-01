A dam has a rectangular sluice gate that is 3 m 3\textrm{ m} wide and 1 m 1\textrm{ m} high. The bottom of the gate is 2 m 2\textrm{ m} below the water surface. The gate can withstand a maximum force of 60 , 000 N 60,000\textrm{ N} . If the water level is at the top of the gate, is the gate safe?