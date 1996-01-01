A cargo drone flies horizontally at 60 60 m/s \text{m/s} at an altitude of 1200 1200 m \text{m} . A rescue kit is to be released at t = 0 t=0 to hit a target. The kit's trajectory is given by x ( t ) = 60 t x(t)=60t and y ( t ) = − 1 2 g t 2 + 1200 \displaystyle y(t)=-\tfrac{1}{2}gt^{2}+1200 for t ≥ 0 t\ge0 , where g = 9.8 g=9.8 m/s 2 \text{m/s}^2 . How many meters before the target should the kit be released? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.