Given the function f ( x ) = ln ( 1 + x ) f(x) = \ln{(1+x)} , it is often approximated near 0 0 by the quadratic expression f ( x ) ≈ x − x 2 2 f(x) \approx x-\frac{x^2}{2} . Using this approximation, estimate the value of f ( 0.16 ) f(0.16) , rounded to 2 2 decimal places. Then, determine an upper bound on the error of this approximation. Express the upper bound in scientific notation, rounded to 2 2 decimal places.