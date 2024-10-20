Given that ﻿ x 3 y 3 = 343 8 x^3y^3=\frac{343}{8} x3y3=8343​﻿ and ﻿ d y d t = − 3 4 \frac{dy}{dt}=-\frac34 dtdy​=−43​﻿, what is ﻿ d x d t \frac{dx}{dt} dtdx​﻿ when ﻿ x = 4 x=4 x=4﻿?