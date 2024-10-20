Find the limit as ﻿ x → 0 x\to0 x→0﻿ of the expression tan ⁡ ( π 6 sin ⁡ ( π 2 ( cos ⁡ ( x 1 5 ) ) ) ) \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\left(\cos\left(x^{\frac15}\right)\right)\right)\right) . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.