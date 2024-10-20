A golfer hits a ball with an initial speed of v ft/s v\text{ ft/s} at a 35 ° 35\degree angle. The ball is 1 1 ft \text{ft} above the ground when hit and aims for a hole that is 450 450 ft \text{ft} away. The height h h (in feet) of the ball after it has traveled a horizontal distance of x x ft \text{ft} is given by the function h ( x ) = 25 x 2 v 2 + x + 1 h(x)=\frac{25x^2}{v^2}^{}+x+1 . If the diameter of the hole is 4.25 4.25 inches, what is the distance s s from the center of the golf ball to the edge of the hole when the ball has traveled x x feet? Neglect the size of the ball.