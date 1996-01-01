Consider the telescoping series ∑ k = 1 ∞ 1 ( k + 1 ) ( k + 2 ) {\displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{\infty}\frac{1}{(k+1)(k+2)}} . Evaluate the series by finding the formula for the n n th term of the sequence of partial sums { S n } \left\{S_n\right\} , and by evaluating lim n → ∞ S n \displaystyle \lim_{n \to \infty} S_n .