Find the first derivatives of f ( x ) = 3 x 2 3 x 2 + 1 f\left(x\right)=\frac{3x^2}{3x^2+1} and g ( x ) = − 1 3 x 2 + 1 g\left(x\right)=-\frac{1}{3x^2+1} . Then, determine the relationship between the graphs of the functions.