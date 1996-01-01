Evaluate the geometric series ∑ k = 0 ∞ ( − 3 8 ) k \displaystyle\sum_{k=0}^{\infty}\left(-\frac{3}{8}\right)^k using the following theorem:

eq0 and r r be real numbers. If ∣ r ∣ < 1 |r|<1 , then ∑ k = 0 ∞ a r k = a 1 − r \displaystyle\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} a r^k=\frac{a}{1-r} . If ∣ r ∣ ≥ 1 |r|\geq1 , then the series diverges.