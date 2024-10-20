Determine if the function ﻿ f ( x ) = 2 x − cos ⁡ 2 ( x 4 ) + 3 f(x)=2x-\cos^2(\frac{x}{4})+3 f(x)=2x−cos2(4x​)+3﻿ has exactly one root in the interval ﻿ ( − ∞ , ∞ ) \left(-\infty,\infty\right) (−∞,∞)﻿.