In a running competition, Jamie and Alex start at the same point on a straight track. Jamie runs at a constant speed of v J = 8 v_J = 8 mi/hr. Alex's speed is v A ( t ) = 12 t v_A(t) = 12t for 0 ≤ t ≤ 1.5 0 \leq t \leq 1.5 and v A ( t ) = 18 v_A(t) = 18 for t > 1.5 t > 1.5 , where t t is in hours. Jamie is given a head start of 0.3 0.3 hr. If the race distance is 24 24 mi, who finishes first?