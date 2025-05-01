A model of the temperature of a cooling object is given below. Solve the following initial value problem for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 , and determine the time when the temperature reaches 50 ∘ 50^\circ C \text{C} . Round your answer to the nearest whole number.

T ′ ( t ) = − 0.01 T ( t ) + 0.2 T^{\prime}(t)=-0.01T(t)+0.2

T ( 0 ) = 80 ∘ T(0)=80^{\circ} C \text{C}