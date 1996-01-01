A certain bacteria population grows according to the differential equation d P d t = k P ( 1 − P 500 ) \frac{dP}{dt}=kP\left(1-\frac{P}{500}\right) , where P ( t ) P(t) is the population at time t t (in hours), and k k is a constant. Initially, there are 50 50 bacteria, and in 5 5 hours, the population has grown to 150 150 . Find the value of the constant k k .