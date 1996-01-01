A vertical semicircular gate of a reservoir of radius R = 10 m R=10\textrm{ m} has its diameter at the free surface of a fluid with density ρ = 850 kg/m 3 \rho=850\textrm{ kg/m}^3 (oil). The semicircular gate is submerged in the fluid. Find the total hydrostatic force on the curved face. Take g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\textrm{ m/s}^2 . Express your final answer in the form of p × 10 n p\times 10^n where n n is an integer and p p is a number between 1 1 and 10 10 and it should be rounded to two decimal places.