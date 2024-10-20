A diver jumps off a diving board 10 10 feet above the pool with an initial upward velocity of ﻿ 16 ft/s 16\text{ ft/s} 16 ft/s﻿. The height (in feet) of the diver above the water ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds after the jump is given by ﻿ s ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 16 t + 10 s(t) = -16t^2 + 16t + 10 s(t)=−16t2+16t+10﻿. What is the maximum height of the diver above the water?