Find the local extrema of the function ﻿ g ( t ) = 3 t − 4 cos ⁡ ( t 2 ) g\left(t\right)=\sqrt3t-4\cos\left(\frac{t}{2}\right) g(t)=3 ​t−4cos(2t​)﻿ on the interval ﻿ 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 π 0\le t\le4\pi 0≤t≤4π﻿.