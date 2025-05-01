The daily discharge of the Columbia River in May is modeled by the function r ( t ) = 0.40 t 2 + 25.30 t + 800.20 r(t) = 0.40 t^2 + 25.30 t + 800.20 , where discharge is in millions of cubic feet per day and t = 0 t = 0 is the start of May. What is the total amount of water that flows through the river in May ( 31 31 days)? Report your answer in billions of cubic feet, rounded to 2 2 decimal places.