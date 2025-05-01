Approximate the area under the curve of f ( x ) = 120 − x 2 f(x) = 120 - x^2 and above the x x -axis on the interval [ 0 , 10 ] [0, 10] using n = 5 n = 5 subintervals. For each subinterval, use the function value at the midpoint to find the height of the rectangle that approximates the area.