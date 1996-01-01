An object's displacement is described by a function d ( t ) = m k ln ( cosh ( k g m t ) ) {\displaystyle d\left(t\right)=\frac{m}{k}\ln\!\big(\cosh\big(\sqrt{\tfrac{k g}{m}}\,t\big)\big)} , where m m is the mass of the object (in kg \text{kg} ), k k is a drag constant, and g g is the acceleration due to gravity. Find the terminal velocity, lim t → ∞ v ( t ) {\displaystyle\lim_{t\to\infty}v\left(t\right)} .