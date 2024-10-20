A cyclist starts from rest at the beginning of a 50 50 km ⁡ \operatorname{km} bike trail. An observer at the end of the trail notes that the cyclist arrives 1.5 1.5 hours later, traveling at a speed of 25 25 km/h \text{km/h} . If the speed limit on the trail is 25 25 ﻿ km/h \text{km/h} , how can the observer conclude that the cyclist exceeded the speed limit?