Divide the closed interval [ 2 , 6 ] \left\lbrack2,6\right\rbrack into 4 4 subintervals. What is the width Δ x \Delta{x} of each subinterval? Write down all the grid points x 0 x_0 , x 1 x_1 , x 2 x_2 , x 3 x_3 , and x 4 x_4 . If you need a left Riemann sum on this partition, which of those points do you use as sample points?