Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function h h on the interval ﻿ [ − 1 , 3 ] [-1, 3] [−1,3]﻿.

﻿ h ( x ) = 5 x 3 e − 2 x h(x) = 5x^3 e^{-2x} h(x)=5x3e−2x﻿