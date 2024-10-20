Consider the cost function given by C ( y ) = 500 + 0.2 y C(y) = 500 + 0.2y , where y y is the number of units produced and C ( y ) C\left(y\right) represents the total production cost in dollars. Determine the average cost and marginal cost functions if 0 ≤ y ≤ 3000 0 ≤ y ≤ 3000 .