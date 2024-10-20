A right-angled triangle is formed in the first quadrant with its right angle at the origin, one vertex along the y y -axis at ( 0 , u ) (0, u) , and another along the x x -axis at ( v , 0 ) (v, 0) . The hypotenuse of the triangle has a length of 12 12 units. Find the values of u u and v v that maximize the area of the triangle.