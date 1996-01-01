A neutron star has mass M M and radius R R . The gravitational force at a distance x x from the center is F ( x ) = G M m x 2 \displaystyle F(x)=\frac{GMm}{x^2} , where m m is the mass of the object trying to escape. The work required to escape from the surface is W = ∫ R ∞ F ( x ) d x \displaystyle W=\int_{R}^{\infty}F(x)\,dx . Find the expression for R R when the escape velocity equals the speed of light c c .