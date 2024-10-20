Using the Quotient Rule ﻿ ( u v ) ′ = u ′ v − u v ′ v 2 \left(\frac{u}{v}\right)^{\prime}=\frac{u^{\prime}v-uv^{\prime}}{v^2} (vu​)′=v2u′v−uv′​﻿ , find the derivative of the function ﻿ f ( x ) = x − 4 f\left(x\right)=x^{-4} f(x)=x−4﻿ and determine the values of ﻿ u , u ′ , v , u,u^{\prime},v, u,u′,v,﻿ and ﻿ v ′ v^{\prime} v′﻿.