A rectangular box with a lid will be constructed from a 20 20 -inch by 10 10 -inch piece of cardboard. Two identical squares with side length x x inches are removed from each end of the 10 10 -inch side, and two identical rectangles, each measuring x x inches by y y inches, are removed from the corners along the 20 20 -inch side. The remaining flaps are folded upward to form the sides of the box. Let V ( x ) V\left(x\right) represent the volume of the resulting box. Determine the domain of V V .